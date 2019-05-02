English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ONGC Evacuates Nearly 500 Employees Before Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall
The company had as many as six rigs exploring and drilling for oil and gas off the Andhra coast. Personnel on five of them have been completely evacuated to safer zones, they said.
NDRF personnel prepare for emergencies in view of Cyclone Fani, which may hit the Odisha coast soon, in Bhubaneswar, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has evacuated 480 of its employees from rigs operating in the Bay of Bengal ahead of an impending cyclone that is expected to make landfall on Friday.
Sources said ONGC has also moved at least four rigs to safer waters away from the path of severe cyclonic storm Fani.
The company had as many as six rigs exploring and drilling for oil and gas off the Andhra coast. Personnel on five of them have been completely evacuated to safer zones, they said.
The evacuated rigs include Aban-II (85 personnel), DD-8 (103), Louisiana (83) and Essar Wildcat (87 personnel).
A control room has been set up to monitor the situation developing on the eastern coast.
Operations at Paradip port in Odisha and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh have been shut and ships ordered to move out of sea to avoid damage.
The east coast has a flurry of oil and gas installations, including refineries at Paradip, Visakhapatnam, and Chennai.
Two refineries in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, which are in the path of the cyclone, are operating on 'safe' mode, the sources said.
Besides, oil and gas exploration and production installations are scattered across the Bay of Bengal.
Safety measures have been taken to avoid any damage, they added.
Fani has been labeled as a category 3 storm on a scale of 1 to 5.
Sources said ONGC has also moved at least four rigs to safer waters away from the path of severe cyclonic storm Fani.
The company had as many as six rigs exploring and drilling for oil and gas off the Andhra coast. Personnel on five of them have been completely evacuated to safer zones, they said.
The evacuated rigs include Aban-II (85 personnel), DD-8 (103), Louisiana (83) and Essar Wildcat (87 personnel).
A control room has been set up to monitor the situation developing on the eastern coast.
Operations at Paradip port in Odisha and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh have been shut and ships ordered to move out of sea to avoid damage.
The east coast has a flurry of oil and gas installations, including refineries at Paradip, Visakhapatnam, and Chennai.
Two refineries in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, which are in the path of the cyclone, are operating on 'safe' mode, the sources said.
Besides, oil and gas exploration and production installations are scattered across the Bay of Bengal.
Safety measures have been taken to avoid any damage, they added.
Fani has been labeled as a category 3 storm on a scale of 1 to 5.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Will Continue to Sell Diesel Models in India: Ford
- How Frequent Migration and Bullying Shaped Up the Legend of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
- This is Why Marvel's Avengers is the Biggest Movie Franchise in India And Will Always Be
- Game of Thrones' The Long Night Played by the Rules Invented in LOTR's 'Helm's Deep', Here's How
- Happy Birthday Dwayne Johnson: Here's the Meaning Behind the Wrestler's Tattoos
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results