Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

ONGC Evacuates Nearly 500 Employees Before Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall

The company had as many as six rigs exploring and drilling for oil and gas off the Andhra coast. Personnel on five of them have been completely evacuated to safer zones, they said.

PTI

Updated:May 2, 2019, 8:20 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ONGC Evacuates Nearly 500 Employees Before Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall
NDRF personnel prepare for emergencies in view of Cyclone Fani, which may hit the Odisha coast soon, in Bhubaneswar, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has evacuated 480 of its employees from rigs operating in the Bay of Bengal ahead of an impending cyclone that is expected to make landfall on Friday.

Sources said ONGC has also moved at least four rigs to safer waters away from the path of severe cyclonic storm Fani.

The company had as many as six rigs exploring and drilling for oil and gas off the Andhra coast. Personnel on five of them have been completely evacuated to safer zones, they said.

The evacuated rigs include Aban-II (85 personnel), DD-8 (103), Louisiana (83) and Essar Wildcat (87 personnel).

A control room has been set up to monitor the situation developing on the eastern coast.

Operations at Paradip port in Odisha and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh have been shut and ships ordered to move out of sea to avoid damage.

The east coast has a flurry of oil and gas installations, including refineries at Paradip, Visakhapatnam, and Chennai.

Two refineries in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, which are in the path of the cyclone, are operating on 'safe' mode, the sources said.

Besides, oil and gas exploration and production installations are scattered across the Bay of Bengal.

Safety measures have been taken to avoid any damage, they added.

Fani has been labeled as a category 3 storm on a scale of 1 to 5.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram