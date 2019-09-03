Several CNG Stations Shut in Mumbai After Fire at ONGC Plant Hits Supply

Mumbai: Several CNG stations were shut in Mumbai after a massive blaze at an ONGC plant in Navi Mumbai’s Uran, which killed four people, hit gas supply.

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) that supplies both CNG and PNG in Mumbai Metropolitan Region said in a statement: “Due to a major fire at ONGC’s gas processing facility at Uran today morning, gas supply to MGL’s city gate station at Wadala has been severely affected.”

Four people were killed after the fire broke out at the plant on Tuesday.

Three Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel have been identified among the four deceased. The men had arrived for inspection at the plant after a leak was reported in the storm-water drainage on Tuesday morning. However, a sudden explosion killed them on the spot.

In a tweet, ONGC said the fire broke out around 7am and claimed that there had been no impact on oil processing, adding however that gas was being diverted to Hazira Plant.

The exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. ONGC is India's largest crude oil and natural gas company, which contributes around 70 percent to domestic production.

