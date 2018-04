ONGC GATE 2018 Recruitment: 1032 Graduate Trainees Posts, Apply before 3rd May 2018

ONGC Recruitment 2018 via GATE 2018 scores has begun on the official website of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) – ongcindia.com. ONGC aims to fill 1032 vacancies for the post of Graduate Trainees at E-1 level in Engineering and Geo-sciences posts on the basis of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2018 scores. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 3rd May 2018, 5:30PM by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit he official website - http://www.ongcindia.com Step 2 – Clik on ‘Career’ on the top of the home pageStep 3 – Click on Recruitment of Graduate Trainees at E1 level in Engineering & Geo-Sciences posts through GATE-2018Step 4 – Click on Bank Challan Form GATE – 2018Step 5 – Enter information like GATE-2018 Registration ID and Application IDStep 6 – Fill the application form, make the online payment and complete the application processStep 7 – Download the Application form for future referenceUnreserved Category – Rs.370 (Rs.60 as branch charges and Rs.10.80 as GST)SC/ ST/PWD - NILAEE (Cementing) mechanical - 11AEE (Cementing) petroleum - 1AEE (Civil) - 27AEE (Drilling) mechanical - 129AEE (Drilling) petroleum - 8AEE (Electrical) - 127AEE (Electronics) - 30AEE (Instrumentation) - 40AEE (Mechanical) - 106AEE (Production) mechanical - 76AEE (Production) chemical - 101AEE (Production) petroleum - 46AEE (Reservoir) - 18Chemist - 93Geologist - 73Geophysicist (Surface) - 41Geophysicist (Wells) - 26Materials Management Officer - 49Programming Officer - 16Transport Officer - 14AEE (Cementing) mechanical – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks.AEE (Cementing) petroleum - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Petroleum Engineering with minimum 60% marks.AEE (Civil) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering with minimum 60% marks.AEE (Drilling) mechanical - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks.AEE (Drilling) petroleum - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Petroleum Engineering with minimum 60% marks.AEE (Electrical) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering with minimum 60% marks should have Certificate of competency as Electrical Supervisor.AEE (Electronics) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Electronics Engineering with minimum 60% marks.AEE (Instrumentation) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Instrumentation Engineering with minimum 60% marks.AEE (Mechanical) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks.AEE (Production) mechanical - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks.AEE (Production) chemical - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering with minimum 60% marks.AEE (Production) petroleum - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Petroleum Engineering / Applied Petroleum Engineering with minimum 60% marks.AEE (Reservoir) - The applicant must possess Post Graduate Degree in Geophysics with minimum 60% marks (Must have Mathematics / Physics at B.Sc. level)Chemist - The applicant must possess Post Graduate in Chemistry with minimum 60% marks.Geologist - The applicant must possess Post Graduate Degree in Geology with minimum 60% marks.Geophysicist (Surface) - The applicant must possess Post Graduate Degree in Geophysics with minimum 60% marks.Geophysicist (Wells) - The applicant must possess Post Graduate Degree in Geophysics with minimum 60% marks.Materials Management Officer - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% mark.Programming Officer - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Engineering with minimum 60% marks.Transport Officer - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in Auto Engineering with minimum 60% marks.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the matrix:The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 45 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms of ONGC.Candidates will be selected on the basis of GATE-2018 Score and personal Interview. The Weightage of GATE-2018 Score will be 60 marks, 15 marks for an Interview and 25 marks for the Qualification.Candidates will be able to upload scanned copies of certificates and download the Interview Call Letters from 10th May 2018 to 22nd May 2018.