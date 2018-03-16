English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ONGC GATE 2018 Recruitment: AEE Class 1 Executive Posts, Registration Begins March/April 2018
ONGC aims to recruit candidates on the basis of their GATE 2018 score for Engineering and Geo-Sciences posts. The application process is tentatively scheduled to begin in March/April 2018.
ONGC aims to recruit candidates on the basis of their GATE 2018 score for Engineering and Geo-Sciences posts.
ONGC GATE 2018 Recruitment notification for the post of Class 1 Executives (E-1) Level has been released by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) on its official website – ongcindia.com.
ONGC aims to recruit candidates on the basis of their GATE 2018 score for Engineering and Geo-Sciences posts. The application process is tentatively scheduled to begin in March/April 2018. Candidates interested in applying for the same must keep a tab on the official website to apply online as and when the application window is made available.
Eligibility Criteria:
ONGC aims to recruit candidates for various disciplines for which the eligibility criterion differs. Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility for the relevant post:
http://www.ongcindia.com/wps/wcm/reportspdf/common/advteng1809.pdf
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed in a pay bracket of Rs.24,900 to Rs.50,500 per month and will be eligible for a yearly increment of 3%, along with various other emoluments and benefits.
Age Limit:
The upper age-limit for UnReserved category candidates is 30 years (28 years for Drilling/Cementing) as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply for reserved categories as listed in the official advertisement.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their GATE 2018 Scorecard and selected on the basis of Personal Interviews.
Also Watch
ONGC aims to recruit candidates on the basis of their GATE 2018 score for Engineering and Geo-Sciences posts. The application process is tentatively scheduled to begin in March/April 2018. Candidates interested in applying for the same must keep a tab on the official website to apply online as and when the application window is made available.
Eligibility Criteria:
ONGC aims to recruit candidates for various disciplines for which the eligibility criterion differs. Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility for the relevant post:
http://www.ongcindia.com/wps/wcm/reportspdf/common/advteng1809.pdf
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed in a pay bracket of Rs.24,900 to Rs.50,500 per month and will be eligible for a yearly increment of 3%, along with various other emoluments and benefits.
Age Limit:
The upper age-limit for UnReserved category candidates is 30 years (28 years for Drilling/Cementing) as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply for reserved categories as listed in the official advertisement.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their GATE 2018 Scorecard and selected on the basis of Personal Interviews.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
AIFW AW '18 Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Bipasha Basu, Rhea Chakraborty Bring Glamour To The Event
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 16 March , 2018 AIFW AW '18 Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Bipasha Basu, Rhea Chakraborty Bring Glamour To The Event
Thursday 15 March , 2018 AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
Thursday 15 March , 2018 Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lionel Messi: The Beautiful Game's Favourite Child
- Ek Do Teen: Jacqueline Fernandez Gives an Edgy Makeover to Madhuri Dixit's Mohini in Baaghi 2
- Kartik Aaryan Turns Heads in a Pawan Sachdeva Ensemble at AIFW AW '18; See Pics
- Elon Musk's Resume is Out And it is Giving Everyone Serious Resume Writing Goals
- New Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X Detailed Image Gallery