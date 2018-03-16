GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
ONGC GATE 2018 Recruitment: AEE Class 1 Executive Posts, Registration Begins March/April 2018

ONGC aims to recruit candidates on the basis of their GATE 2018 score for Engineering and Geo-Sciences posts. The application process is tentatively scheduled to begin in March/April 2018.

Updated:March 16, 2018, 6:32 PM IST
ONGC GATE 2018 Recruitment notification for the post of Class 1 Executives (E-1) Level has been released by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) on its official website – ongcindia.com.

ONGC aims to recruit candidates on the basis of their GATE 2018 score for Engineering and Geo-Sciences posts. The application process is tentatively scheduled to begin in March/April 2018. Candidates interested in applying for the same must keep a tab on the official website to apply online as and when the application window is made available.

Eligibility Criteria:
ONGC aims to recruit candidates for various disciplines for which the eligibility criterion differs. Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility for the relevant post:
http://www.ongcindia.com/wps/wcm/reportspdf/common/advteng1809.pdf

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed in a pay bracket of Rs.24,900 to Rs.50,500 per month and will be eligible for a yearly increment of 3%, along with various other emoluments and benefits.

Age Limit:
The upper age-limit for UnReserved category candidates is 30 years (28 years for Drilling/Cementing) as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply for reserved categories as listed in the official advertisement.

Selection Process:
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their GATE 2018 Scorecard and selected on the basis of Personal Interviews.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
