ONGC GATE 2018 Recruitment: AEE Class 1 Executive Posts, Registration Begins March/April 2018

ONGC GATE 2018 Recruitment notification for the post of Class 1 Executives (E-1) Level has been released by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) on its official website – ongcindia.com.ONGC aims to recruit candidates on the basis of their GATE 2018 score for Engineering and Geo-Sciences posts. The application process is tentatively scheduled to begin in March/April 2018. Candidates interested in applying for the same must keep a tab on the official website to apply online as and when the application window is made available.ONGC aims to recruit candidates for various disciplines for which the eligibility criterion differs. Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility for the relevant post:http://www.ongcindia.com/wps/wcm/reportspdf/common/advteng1809.pdfThe selected candidates will be placed in a pay bracket of Rs.24,900 to Rs.50,500 per month and will be eligible for a yearly increment of 3%, along with various other emoluments and benefits.The upper age-limit for UnReserved category candidates is 30 years (28 years for Drilling/Cementing) as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply for reserved categories as listed in the official advertisement.Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their GATE 2018 Scorecard and selected on the basis of Personal Interviews.