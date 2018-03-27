ONGC Recruitment 2018 via CLAT-2018 Notification Released at ongcindia.com

ONGC jobs notification to recruit 15 candidates via CLAT-2018 (examination for LLM) for the post of Assistant Legal Adviser has been released by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd on its official website - ongcindia.com.The application process is scheduled to begin on 23rd May 2018 and candidates must apply online on or before 21st June 2018.ONGC Online Application and Fee Payment Begins - 23rd May 2018ONGC Online Application and Fee Payment Ends - 21st June 2018Interview - 1st Week of August, 2018 (Tentative)The Applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in Law with at least 60% marks. Applicants practicing as Advocates for 3 years will be given preference.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:Un-Reserved Category - 30 years (As on 1st January 2018)OBC Category - 33 years (As on 1st January 2018)SC/ST Category - 35 Years (As on 1st January 2018)The selected candidates will be placed in the pay bracket of Rs.60,000 to Rs.1,80,000, with an increment of 3% per year.Interested candidates need to appear in Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) - 2018. Final selection will be done on the basis of scores obtained by the candidates in CLAT-2018 examination for LLM.‘Application is a two stage processi) On-line registration for CLAT-2018 examination for LLM to be held on 13.05.2018ii) Online Application to ONGC with relevant link available at www.ongcindia.com after paying registration fee and entering the details such as CLAT-2018 registration number, roll no. etc’ read the official notification.