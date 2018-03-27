English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ONGC Recruitment 2018 via CLAT-2018 Notification Released at ongcindia.com
The application process is scheduled to begin on 23rd May 2018 and candidates must apply online on or before 21st June 2018.
Representative image.
ONGC jobs notification to recruit 15 candidates via CLAT-2018 (examination for LLM) for the post of Assistant Legal Adviser has been released by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd on its official website - ongcindia.com.
The application process is scheduled to begin on 23rd May 2018 and candidates must apply online on or before 21st June 2018.
ONGC Recruitment 2018 - Important Dates:
ONGC Online Application and Fee Payment Begins - 23rd May 2018
ONGC Online Application and Fee Payment Ends - 21st June 2018
Interview - 1st Week of August, 2018 (Tentative)
Eligibility Criteria:
The Applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in Law with at least 60% marks. Applicants practicing as Advocates for 3 years will be given preference.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://www.ongcindia.com/wps/wcm/reportspdf/common/ala_advertisement18.pdf
Age Limit:
Un-Reserved Category - 30 years (As on 1st January 2018)
OBC Category - 33 years (As on 1st January 2018)
SC/ST Category - 35 Years (As on 1st January 2018)
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed in the pay bracket of Rs.60,000 to Rs.1,80,000, with an increment of 3% per year.
Selection Process:
Interested candidates need to appear in Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) - 2018. Final selection will be done on the basis of scores obtained by the candidates in CLAT-2018 examination for LLM.
Application Process:
‘Application is a two stage process
i) On-line registration for CLAT-2018 examination for LLM to be held on 13.05.2018
ii) Online Application to ONGC with relevant link available at www.ongcindia.com after paying registration fee and entering the details such as CLAT-2018 registration number, roll no. etc’ read the official notification.
Also Watch
The application process is scheduled to begin on 23rd May 2018 and candidates must apply online on or before 21st June 2018.
ONGC Recruitment 2018 - Important Dates:
ONGC Online Application and Fee Payment Begins - 23rd May 2018
ONGC Online Application and Fee Payment Ends - 21st June 2018
Interview - 1st Week of August, 2018 (Tentative)
Eligibility Criteria:
The Applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in Law with at least 60% marks. Applicants practicing as Advocates for 3 years will be given preference.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://www.ongcindia.com/wps/wcm/reportspdf/common/ala_advertisement18.pdf
Age Limit:
Un-Reserved Category - 30 years (As on 1st January 2018)
OBC Category - 33 years (As on 1st January 2018)
SC/ST Category - 35 Years (As on 1st January 2018)
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed in the pay bracket of Rs.60,000 to Rs.1,80,000, with an increment of 3% per year.
Selection Process:
Interested candidates need to appear in Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) - 2018. Final selection will be done on the basis of scores obtained by the candidates in CLAT-2018 examination for LLM.
Application Process:
‘Application is a two stage process
i) On-line registration for CLAT-2018 examination for LLM to be held on 13.05.2018
ii) Online Application to ONGC with relevant link available at www.ongcindia.com after paying registration fee and entering the details such as CLAT-2018 registration number, roll no. etc’ read the official notification.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
-
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Monday 26 March , 2018 Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Toyota Yaris vs Hyundai Verna vs Honda City vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz - 2018 Mid-Size Sedan Spec Comparison
- Raghu Ram is in Love Again, Announces Relationship with Natalie Di Lucio Less Than 2 Months After Divorce
- Did Deepika Padukone Just Take a Dig at Salman Khan With This Comment?
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, Mi Gaming Laptop, Mi AI Speaker Mini Launched: Price Specifications And More
- Uttarakhand Engineering Student Wins Gandhian Award For Developing ‘Black Box’ For Cars