GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

ONGC Recruitment 2018 via CLAT-2018 Notification Released at ongcindia.com

The application process is scheduled to begin on 23rd May 2018 and candidates must apply online on or before 21st June 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:March 27, 2018, 6:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ONGC Recruitment 2018 via CLAT-2018 Notification Released at ongcindia.com
Representative image.
ONGC jobs notification to recruit 15 candidates via CLAT-2018 (examination for LLM) for the post of Assistant Legal Adviser has been released by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd on its official website - ongcindia.com.

The application process is scheduled to begin on 23rd May 2018 and candidates must apply online on or before 21st June 2018.

ONGC Recruitment 2018 - Important Dates:

ONGC Online Application and Fee Payment Begins - 23rd May 2018

ONGC Online Application and Fee Payment Ends - 21st June 2018

Interview - 1st Week of August, 2018 (Tentative)

Eligibility Criteria:

The Applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in Law with at least 60% marks. Applicants practicing as Advocates for 3 years will be given preference.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://www.ongcindia.com/wps/wcm/reportspdf/common/ala_advertisement18.pdf

Age Limit:

Un-Reserved Category - 30 years (As on 1st January 2018)
OBC Category - 33 years (As on 1st January 2018)
SC/ST Category - 35 Years (As on 1st January 2018)

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will be placed in the pay bracket of Rs.60,000 to Rs.1,80,000, with an increment of 3% per year.

Selection Process:
Interested candidates need to appear in Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) - 2018. Final selection will be done on the basis of scores obtained by the candidates in CLAT-2018 examination for LLM.

Application Process:
‘Application is a two stage process
i) On-line registration for CLAT-2018 examination for LLM to be held on 13.05.2018
ii) Online Application to ONGC with relevant link available at www.ongcindia.com after paying registration fee and entering the details such as CLAT-2018 registration number, roll no. etc’ read the official notification.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Recommended For You