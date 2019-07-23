ONGC recruitment 2019: Apply for 214 Apprentice Posts by August 5 at ongcindia.com

ONGC recruitment 2019 l The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd, better known as ONGC, has invited applications for vacancies on 214 apprentice posts for its Mumbai operations. ONGC has issues a notification regarding the vacancies for various posts on its official website. The posts, as notified by ONCG, includes that of Accountant, Assistant HR, Secretarial Assistant, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, Instrument Mechanic, Laboratory Assistant, and Computer operator and Programming Assistant. The interested candidates, limited only to the residents of all districts of Maharashtra, can apply for the 214 ONGC apprentice posts through the official website on ongcindia.com.

All the interested applicants meeting the qualifications and eligibility can apply for engagement as Apprentices for a period of 12 months under Apprentices Act 1961 (as amended from time to time). The filling of ONGC recruitment apprentice posts 2019 will begin from July 23, and will conclude on August 5. All the candidates are requested to submit their application, along with the documents, latest by 5pm on August 5.

ONGC recruitment 2019: Here’s How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com

Step 2: On the homepage, go to ‘Career’ section to find out about all the listed vacancies

Step 3: Open ‘Engagement Of Apprentices Under The Apprentices Act, 1961’ link

Step 4: A notification, along with the ONGC Application Form 2019 will open

Step 5: Read all the instructions carefully and fill the form

Step 6: The duly filled ONGC apprentice post application form has to be sent to the address given.

For more information on ONGC Apprentice Post Eligibility, Minimum Qualification and Other Details by visiting the link