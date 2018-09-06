ONGC Recruitment via GATE 2019 Notification Out for Graduate Trainees, Read Here Now

ONGC Recruitment via GATE 2019 Notification for Graduate Trainee (GT) posts has been released by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC) on its official website – ongcindia.com.ONGC is inviting applications from GATE 2019 candidates of Engineering and Geo-Science disciplines who have a bright academic record throughout. The selected candidates will be placed as Class-I Executives.The application process for ONGC GT Recruitment via GATE 2019 is yet to begin and ONGC will release detailed advertisements for the same shortly. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for GATE 2019 and keep a close tab on ONGC’s official website and apply once the application process begins.Eligibility Criteria:The applicant must possess Graduate Degree in relevant discipline with minimum 60% marks. S/he must appear and clear GATE 2019 in relevant GATE Subject & Code as indicated in the official notification given below:Age-Limit:The applicant must be below 30 years of age (28 years for Drilling/Cementing) as on 1st January 2019. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Pay-Scale:The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly salary of Rs.60,000-1,80,000 plus allowances as admissible.Selection Process:Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of GATE 2019 Scores followed by Personal Interviews for selection.