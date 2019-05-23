English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ongole Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ongole (ఒంగోలు) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
16. Ongole is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.47% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.92%. The estimated literacy level of Ongole is 62.24%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Y V Subba Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 15,559 votes which was 1.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. YSRCP had a vote share of 48.82% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 82.23% and in 2009, the constituency registered 74.36% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ongole was: Vacant (Vacant) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,36,216 men, 7,33,891 women and 105 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ongole Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Ongole is: 15.5059 80.0499
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: ओंगले, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); ওঙ্গোলি, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); ओंगले, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); ઓંગોલે, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); ஒங்கோல், ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఒంగోలు, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಒಂಗೊಲು, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഓൻഗോളെ, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
YSRCP
Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy
YSRCP
Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy
LEADING
Ongole Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
YSRCP
103244
55.20%
Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy
TDP
73252
39.16%
Sidda Raghava Rao
JSP
3281
1.75%
Bellamkonda Saibabu
NOTA
3169
1.69%
Nota
INC
1173
0.63%
Dr. Sirivella Prasad
BJP
1031
0.55%
Thoganti Sreenivasulu
IND
525
0.28%
Venkatesh Vepuri
PSHP
509
0.27%
Maram Srinivasa Reddy
IND
255
0.14%
Mohan Ayyappa
IND
170
0.09%
Madhu Yattapu
IPBP
144
0.08%
Venkatesan Baburao
NVDP
106
0.06%
Konda Praveen Kumar
IND
98
0.05%
Billa Chennaiah
IND
86
0.05%
Kavuri Venu Babu Naidu
