Ongole Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

Ongole Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME YSRCP 103244 55.20% Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy Leading TDP 73252 39.16% Sidda Raghava Rao JSP 3281 1.75% Bellamkonda Saibabu NOTA 3169 1.69% Nota INC 1173 0.63% Dr. Sirivella Prasad BJP 1031 0.55% Thoganti Sreenivasulu IND 525 0.28% Venkatesh Vepuri PSHP 509 0.27% Maram Srinivasa Reddy IND 255 0.14% Mohan Ayyappa IND 170 0.09% Madhu Yattapu IPBP 144 0.08% Venkatesan Baburao NVDP 106 0.06% Konda Praveen Kumar IND 98 0.05% Billa Chennaiah IND 86 0.05% Kavuri Venu Babu Naidu

16. Ongole is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.47% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.92%. The estimated literacy level of Ongole is 62.24%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Y V Subba Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 15,559 votes which was 1.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. YSRCP had a vote share of 48.82% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 78,523 votes which was 7.68% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 44.04% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 82.23% and in 2009, the constituency registered 74.36% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ongole was: Vacant (Vacant) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,36,216 men, 7,33,891 women and 105 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Ongole is: 15.5059 80.0499Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: ओंगले, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); ওঙ্গোলি, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); ओंगले, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); ઓંગોલે, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); ஒங்கோல், ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఒంగోలు, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಒಂಗೊಲು, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഓൻഗോളെ, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).