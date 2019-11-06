Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Onions Continue to Burn a Hole in Pockets of Delhiites as Prices Soar to Rs 100 per kg, Centre Looks to Import

Apart from Delhi, Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, Odisha, Mumbai and Chennai also saw onion price surge over Rs 70 a kg. The rise in the prices has been attributed to unseasonal rainfall.

News18.com

Updated:November 6, 2019, 11:45 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Onions Continue to Burn a Hole in Pockets of Delhiites as Prices Soar to Rs 100 per kg, Centre Looks to Import
Image for representation only. (Photo courtesy: Reuters)

New Delhi: The retail price of onions has once again skyrocketed in several parts of India including Delhi, which saw prices soar over Rs 100/kg.

In Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, onions were being sold at Rs 80, which is expected to go up to Rs 120. Odisha also saw prices rise to Rs 70 a kg. In Mumbai too, onions were being sold at Rs 70/kilo.

Meanwhile, in Chennai onion prices rose to Rs 90 per kg.

The drastic rise in price has been attributed to the shortage that was triggered by unseasonal rainfall which damaged the crop in the main growing zones in Maharashtra. Over 54 lakh hectares of crops are said to have been badly damaged in the rains.

As the retail prices shot up, an inter-ministerial committee headed by Consumer Affairs Secretary Avinash K Srivastava met on Tuesday and decided to relax fumigation norms and facilitate import of the key kitchen staple from Afghanistan, Egypt, Turkey and Iran to boost the domestic supply.

"It (supply) is expected to improve in the coming days. ...Union government to act as a facilitator for import of onion. Phytosanitary and fumigation requirement to be suitably liberalised to facilitate imports," said a statement issued by the Consumer Affairs Ministry.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram