Onions Continue to Burn a Hole in Pockets of Delhiites as Prices Soar to Rs 100 per kg, Centre Looks to Import

New Delhi: The retail price of onions has once again skyrocketed in several parts of India including Delhi, which saw prices soar over Rs 100/kg.

In Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, onions were being sold at Rs 80, which is expected to go up to Rs 120. Odisha also saw prices rise to Rs 70 a kg. In Mumbai too, onions were being sold at Rs 70/kilo.

Meanwhile, in Chennai onion prices rose to Rs 90 per kg.

The drastic rise in price has been attributed to the shortage that was triggered by unseasonal rainfall which damaged the crop in the main growing zones in Maharashtra. Over 54 lakh hectares of crops are said to have been badly damaged in the rains.

As the retail prices shot up, an inter-ministerial committee headed by Consumer Affairs Secretary Avinash K Srivastava met on Tuesday and decided to relax fumigation norms and facilitate import of the key kitchen staple from Afghanistan, Egypt, Turkey and Iran to boost the domestic supply.

"It (supply) is expected to improve in the coming days. ...Union government to act as a facilitator for import of onion. Phytosanitary and fumigation requirement to be suitably liberalised to facilitate imports," said a statement issued by the Consumer Affairs Ministry.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.