Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Onions Prices Touch Rs 100 Per Kg-Mark in Bhopal

The price of the kitchen staple, which had increased to Rs 80-Rs 90 per kg mark in retail early this month, had come down to Rs 60-Rs 70 a kg recently.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:November 27, 2019, 9:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Onions Prices Touch Rs 100 Per Kg-Mark in Bhopal
Representative image.

Bhopal: A fall in supply due to rain-hit crops and slackness on part of the administration has left Bhopal households shedding tears as onion prices once again soared and hit the Rs 100 a kg-mark on Wednesday.

The price of the kitchen staple, which had increased to Rs 80-Rs 90 per kg mark in retail early this month, had come down to Rs 60-Rs 70 a kg recently.

Ravindra Prajapati, a retailer in Ashoka Garden area of the Madhya Pradesh capital, said several traders are now forced to stop selling onions due to high prices and the demand has dropped down considerably.

Rajendra Saini, Secretary of Welfare Association of Vegetable Wholesalers Association, said prices are bound to increase as there are hardly any supplies.

The prices have also gone up in neighbouring Maharashtra, which is a major supplier of onions to MP and other states.

Any relief soon appears unlikely as fresh crop in the Rabi season is only expected in January.

The administration’s slackness has also not helped the consumers. Early this month, the government had started four retail stores in Bhopal selling onion at Rs 50 a kg. But they were closed within a week, with the administration claiming that onion prices have decreased.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram