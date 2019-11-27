Onions Prices Touch Rs 100 Per Kg-Mark in Bhopal
Representative image.
Bhopal: A fall in supply due to rain-hit crops and slackness on part of the administration has left Bhopal households shedding tears as onion prices once again soared and hit the Rs 100 a kg-mark on Wednesday.
The price of the kitchen staple, which had increased to Rs 80-Rs 90 per kg mark in retail early this month, had come down to Rs 60-Rs 70 a kg recently.
Ravindra Prajapati, a retailer in Ashoka Garden area of the Madhya Pradesh capital, said several traders are now forced to stop selling onions due to high prices and the demand has dropped down considerably.
Rajendra Saini, Secretary of Welfare Association of Vegetable Wholesalers Association, said prices are bound to increase as there are hardly any supplies.
The prices have also gone up in neighbouring Maharashtra, which is a major supplier of onions to MP and other states.
Any relief soon appears unlikely as fresh crop in the Rabi season is only expected in January.
The administration’s slackness has also not helped the consumers. Early this month, the government had started four retail stores in Bhopal selling onion at Rs 50 a kg. But they were closed within a week, with the administration claiming that onion prices have decreased.
