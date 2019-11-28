Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Onions Worth Rs 25,000 Stolen from Shop in Surat

The incident occurred outside a vegetable shop in the Palanpur Patiya area of Gujarat's Surat city in the early hours of the day, an employee of the shop said.

PTI

Updated:November 28, 2019, 7:40 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Onions Worth Rs 25,000 Stolen from Shop in Surat
Representative image.

Surat: At a time when onion prices have skyrocketed to Rs 100 per kg, the staple caught the attention of thieves here who stole 250kg of the bulb, worth Rs 25,000 in the early hours of Thursday.

The incident occurred outside a vegetable shop in the Palanpur Patiya area of Gujarat's Surat city in the early hours of the day, an employee of the shop said.

"As per our daily routine, we kept five sacks of onions, each weighing 50kg, outside the shop on Wednesday night. However, for the first time, someone stole those onions worth Rs 25,000," Amit Kanojia, an employee of the vegetable vendor said.

The rise in onion prices may have triggered the theft, he said, adding that the shop vendor has not yet registered an FIR with the police.

Onion prices in retail markets at major cities of Gujarat are fluctuating between Rs 90 to Rs 100. The prices have been on the rise for the last one month due to supply disruption from flood-affected states like Maharashtra.

There has been a steep increase in prices in the last few days due to heavy rains in the key onion-producing states.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram