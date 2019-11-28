Onions Worth Rs 25,000 Stolen from Shop in Surat
The incident occurred outside a vegetable shop in the Palanpur Patiya area of Gujarat's Surat city in the early hours of the day, an employee of the shop said.
Representative image.
Surat: At a time when onion prices have skyrocketed to Rs 100 per kg, the staple caught the attention of thieves here who stole 250kg of the bulb, worth Rs 25,000 in the early hours of Thursday.
The incident occurred outside a vegetable shop in the Palanpur Patiya area of Gujarat's Surat city in the early hours of the day, an employee of the shop said.
"As per our daily routine, we kept five sacks of onions, each weighing 50kg, outside the shop on Wednesday night. However, for the first time, someone stole those onions worth Rs 25,000," Amit Kanojia, an employee of the vegetable vendor said.
The rise in onion prices may have triggered the theft, he said, adding that the shop vendor has not yet registered an FIR with the police.
Onion prices in retail markets at major cities of Gujarat are fluctuating between Rs 90 to Rs 100. The prices have been on the rise for the last one month due to supply disruption from flood-affected states like Maharashtra.
There has been a steep increase in prices in the last few days due to heavy rains in the key onion-producing states.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Buys BMW F 750 GS Adventure Motorcycle Worth Rs 11.95 Lakh
- 'Feel Like I'm in New York': Manchester City Owners Explain Reason Behind Mumbai City FC Deal
- Scientists Just Spotted an 'Impossible' Black Hole 70 Times the Size of Our Sun
- This New App For Apple Watch Tells You What May be Bothering Your Heart
- Sachin Tendulkar Reports Son Arjun's Fake Twitter Account After Tweet That Said '#IAmWithDevendra'