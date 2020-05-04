Online Application for 150 Vacancies In Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission 2020 Begins
TRLM Recruitment 2020 process has started. The online registration process for a total of 150 vacancies began on May 1.
Representative image.
The Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) has started the online registration process for a total of 150 vacancies on May 1. The last date of applying for these posts is May 31. Interested candidates can access the TRLM Recruitment 2020 form at the official website.
Candidates can also fill up the application for via direct links here
According to the guideline mentioned in the notification, a candidate can apply for more than one post. Candidates can check the official notification here.
Among the 150 vacancies that are available 10 vacancies are for MIS Assistant, 14 for Accountant, 27 for Account Assistant, 11 each for Block Mission Coordinator, and Livelihood Coordinator (Farm), 16 for Livelihood Coordinator (Non-farm), 20 for Livelihood Coordinator ( Livestock), 30 for Cluster Coordinator, 2 for District Mission Coordinator, and one each for State Mission Manager (Livelihood and Marketing), State Mission Manager (Human Resource Management), State Mission Manager (Financial Inclusion), Programme Manager (Knowledge Management and Communication), Programme Manager (Institution Building & Capacity Building), Programme Manager (Procurement), Programme Manager (Convergence), Financial Inclusion Coordinator, and State Mission Manager Asst. Programme Manager.
Here is How You Can Apply:
Step 1: Log on to the official website.
Step 2: Click on the 'APPLY ONLINE' tab on the right
Step 3: Fill in your details in all essential fields
Step 4: Attach a copy of your photo and signature in the given format
Step 5: Cross-check the details you have entered and hit the "Submit Application" option
Step 6: After submission, a token number will be generated, the candidate should note it down securely for reference in future.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Mai Liquor Deta Hu': Twitter's Meme Game on Long Queues Outside Alcohol Shops is Puntastic
- Indian Women's Hockey Team Raises Over Rs 20 Lakh to Feed Poor Amid Coronavirus
- In This Mom vs Son Pic, Baby Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Look Absolutely Adorable
- Reliance Jio Platforms And the Plan Forward With Jio Meet And JioMart on WhatsApp
- David Warner Shares Hilarious Video featuring Kane Williamson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar