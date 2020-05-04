Online Application for 150 Vacancies In Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission 2020 Begins

The Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) has started the online registration process for a total of 150 vacancies on May 1. The last date of applying for these posts is May 31. Interested candidates can access the TRLM Recruitment 2020 form at the official website.

According to the guideline mentioned in the notification, a candidate can apply for more than one post. Candidates can check the official notification here.

Among the 150 vacancies that are available 10 vacancies are for MIS Assistant, 14 for Accountant, 27 for Account Assistant, 11 each for Block Mission Coordinator, and Livelihood Coordinator (Farm), 16 for Livelihood Coordinator (Non-farm), 20 for Livelihood Coordinator ( Livestock), 30 for Cluster Coordinator, 2 for District Mission Coordinator, and one each for State Mission Manager (Livelihood and Marketing), State Mission Manager (Human Resource Management), State Mission Manager (Financial Inclusion), Programme Manager (Knowledge Management and Communication), Programme Manager (Institution Building & Capacity Building), Programme Manager (Procurement), Programme Manager (Convergence), Financial Inclusion Coordinator, and State Mission Manager Asst. Programme Manager.

Here is How You Can Apply:

Step 1: Log on to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the 'APPLY ONLINE' tab on the right

Step 3: Fill in your details in all essential fields

Step 4: Attach a copy of your photo and signature in the given format

Step 5: Cross-check the details you have entered and hit the "Submit Application" option

Step 6: After submission, a token number will be generated, the candidate should note it down securely for reference in future.

