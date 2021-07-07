Online Job Fraud Gang Busted, One Arrested From Uttar Pradesh

New forms of crime are emerging with the rise in cybercrime. A case of defrauding people with the false promises of online ATM security guard jobs has come to light in Dehradun, the capital city of Uttarakhand. The online job fraud case has been spread to several other states, the Special Task Force of Dehradun Police found in its investigation. The STF has arrested a gang which looted at least Rs 9.5 lakh from a person. The gang has already conned people of over one crore rupees.

Dehradun resident Kalam Singh recently filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police Station. In the complaint Kamal alleged that he had applied for a job through a website. An unknown called him and claimed that he has got the job of an ATM guard. After this he was asked to pay nearly nine lakh sixty thousand rupees through various bank accounts towards registration and other fees.

After the investigation the STF unearthed the online job fraud and found the gang’s presence in several states. The phone numbers and the bank accounts used by the cyber thugs were from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Money was sent to bank accounts in Delhi, Gorakhpur, and Deoria by cybercriminals.

With technical surveillance, an STF team nabbed Ashutosh Kumar Pandey, a gang member, in Gorakhpur. Jainul, a resident of Rudrapur in Deoria’s Ward number 6, has been served with a notice in the same case.

When the accused was interrogated, a large racket was revealed. Pandey and his friends used to contact people offering online jobs to extort money from them in the form of registration and other fees. According to the information, a transaction of one crore ten lakh rupees was made from the main suspect’s account in the last one year. The account was opened in the name of Star Service Company. When the STF team reached in Deoria to arrest main accused Avinash he was found absconding.

The police believe that many people have been defrauded by the same gang and investigation is on to find out more details about the money transactions.

