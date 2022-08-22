Online Nominations for Padma Awards 2023 Open till September 15 on Rashtriya Puruskar Portal

The government of India has opened online nominations for the Padma Awards 2023, which will be announced on January 26, 2023, the upcoming Republic Day. The nominations for Padma Awards will be received online only on the Rashtriya Puruskar Portal, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a release.

The Padma Awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country. Instituted in 1954, these Awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year.

The award seeks to recognize ‘work of distinction’ and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as, Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry etc.

All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these Awards. Government servants including those working with PSUs, except Doctors and Scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards.

The Rashtriya Puruskar Portal has been developed by the government to “bring together all the awards of the various ministries under the government of India under one platform to ensure transparency and public partnership.”

Currently, nominations for the below awards are open:

Padma Awards- Last date is 15/09/2022

National Award for Excellence in Forestry 2022- Last date is 30/09/2022

National Gopal Ratna Award 2022- Last date is 15/09/2022

National Water Awards 2022-Last date is 15/09/2022

National Award for Senior Citizens -Vayoshreshtha Samman 2022- Last date is 29/08/2022

National Award for Individual Excellence 2021- Last date is 28/08/2022

National Award for Individual Excellence 2022- Last date is 28/08/2022

National Awards for Institutions Engaged in Empowering Persons with Disabilities 2021- Last date is 28/08/2022

National Awards for Institutions Engaged in Empowering Persons with Disabilities 2022- Last date is 28/08/2022

National CSR Awards 2022- Last date is 31/08/2022

Nari Shakti Puraskar 2023- Last date is 31/10/2022

Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2023- Last date is 31/08/2022

National Awards for Outstanding Services in the Field of Prevention of

Alcoholism and Substance Abuse 2022- Last date is 29/08/2022

Jeevan Raksha Padak – Last date is 30/09/2022

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here