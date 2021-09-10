Online Scamsters Defraud Bengal Man of Rs 1.16 Lakh on Pretext of KYC

Online fraudsters siphoned more than Rs 1 lakh from a man’s bank account in West Bengal’s Lalbazar after cloning his phone. The incident surfaced after a complaint was registered with the Garfa police station. According to West Bengal Police, one Sudipta Goswami has complained to the anti-bank fraud section of the Garfa Police Station.

According to the complaint lodged Goswami’s money was siphoned after he clicked a link and transferred Rs 13.90 for KYC.

Goswami told the media that he received a call from a person, who claimed he was calling from Vodafone customer care and said that I needed to complete my KYC for my mobile phone numbers or they would be closed within a few hours.”

“The person seemed to be genuine as he had accurate details of my phone numbers. He told me that I would receive a link from the company and have to make a payment of Rs 13.90 to complete my KYC,” Goswami said.

He added that within a few minutes after making the payment via net banking his money was siphoned.

“As I completed the KYC procedure, I received a message stating that an amount of Rs 1.16 lakhs has been transferred to Flipkart,” said Goswami.

He further said that when he tried to login into his SBI net banking, it stated that his password was changed. “On checking my phone, I found that a software named Quick Support was downloaded soon after I had clicked the link,” added Goswami.

The police officer deployed at the fraud section of the Garfa police station said, “Software Quick Support is used by online scamsters to clone phones.”

According to West Bengal Police, this could be the work of the Jamtara gang. “Around 16 people were arrested by the Kolkata Police last week for online fraud and skimming ATM cards. We would take them in remand for questioning to zero in if any other member of the gang who is absconding was involved in siphoning Goswami’s money,” said a senior police officer stationed at the Garfa police station.

