Online Test for Govt Recruitment Likely to Be Held in September: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for government jobs recruitment is likely to be held around September this year. He said the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for conducting the CET has been constituted with the approval of the Union Cabinet. As a major boon for the youth, particularly the government job aspirants, a Common Eligibility Test (CET) will be conducted across the country from this year to screen and shortlist candidates for recruitment to central government jobs, said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel. The first such test is likely to be held in the later part of 2021, probably around September or so, he told.