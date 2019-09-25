Only 221 Dengue Cases Reported in Delhi, Success Shows Popular Trust in Govt: Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party’s campaign against dengue was pitched as a vote of trust by the Chief Minister while addressing a gathering in Talkatora Stadium. He also urged a large gathering of RWA representatives to reach every household with the message to make their houses and neighbourhoods dengue-free so that the disease is kept under complete check this year.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection which typically occurs in the monsoon season when the weather is warm and humid, allowing the mosquitoes to breed. It causes severe flu-like illness and, sometimes causing a potentially lethal complication called severe dengue. It occurs mainly during the monsoon season in subtropical and tropical climate. The incidence of dengue has increased 30-fold over the last 50 years. Up to 50-100 million infections are now estimated to occur annually in over 100 endemic countries, putting almost half of the world’s population at risk.

The two-and-a-half-month programme launched by the Delhi government is being personally monitored by the chief minister. The initiative has been getting support from people since it was launched on September 1. It has also been supported by many celebrities.

“The initiative has brought unexpected results. The huge public participation in the campaign has eradicated dengue from the city to a large extent,” said the chief minister. “Only 221 cases of dengue have been reported in Delhi till Monday. In 2015, there were over 15,000 cases and 60 people were killed. Last year, there were 2,800 cases,” said Kejriwal, giving the people of Delhi credit for the success.

Kejriwal equated the outcome of the campaign with many “wonders” which have happened under the AAP government, citing doubling of the government’s revenue collection since 2015, reduction in pollution which is growing in all other parts of the country, opening of mohalla clinics, etc., the Times of India reported. “The tax revenue doubled because people’s faith in the government has grown. We ended the ‘Raid Raj’ in Delhi. Businessmen and traders are feeling relived and they are happily paying taxes because an honest government is in charge,” said Kejriwal, drawing a round of applause from people.

“Our revenue increased by Rs 1,000 crore between 2010 and 2015, but between 2015 and now, it grew by nearly Rs 6,000 crore each year,” said the CM, adding that this “wonder” happened only because people’s faith in Delhi government had grown. “In the income-tax department, we were taught that people evade paying tax when they feel the government is corrupt. But when the government is honest, people think that their tax is being used for their welfare and hence people pay taxes. The same thing is happening in Delhi,” he said.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also took the occasion to share his words. He said Delhi will be dengue-free by next year. “Dengue has declined in the past five years which proves that the people of Delhi have become aware,” he asserted.

