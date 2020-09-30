Only 3,500 Latur Quake Victims Got Jobs In 27 Years: Activist

Aurangabad: Twenty seven years after a massive earthquake ravaged Latur district in Maharashtra, a representative of those affected by the tragedy claims many victims are yet to get employment to sustain their livelihood. The district administration, however, said there is a provision of reservation in employment for earthquake-hit families and they get jobs on merit.

Over the last 27 years, “only around 3,500 earthquake-hit people have got jobs till now, but the number is very less as compared to the number of affected families,” Bhukampgrast Kruti Samiti president Amar Birajdar told PTI. An earthquake of 6.4 magnitude jolted Latur-Osmanabad region on September 30, 1993, killing nearly 10,000 people and injuring thousands of others. Around 52 villages in the region were destroyed in the disaster.

There are many issues which still remain unresolved even after such a long time, claimed Birajdar, a resident of the earthquake-hit Mangrul village in Latur. Lands of many people from the area were taken for rehabilitation of the affected families and many of them complained they got very less compensation for their lands, the activist said.

“A massive movement to reach out to government offices helped us in getting this small number of 3,500 jobs,” he claimed, adding that the earthquake-affected families suffered a lot even after their rehabilitation. “We were promised three per cent reservation in government jobs. We approached every government office over the issue between 2005 and 2013,” he said.

