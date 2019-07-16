Only 45% Engineering Graduates Got Placed in 2018, Govt Plans to Scrap Old Disciplines to Boost Employability

New Delhi: Of the total number of students who graduated from engineering colleges in the academic year 2017-18 only 45.3% got jobs from campus placements, Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal told Parliament. Pohkriyal gave this data to Parliament in response to a question raised by BJP Member of Parliament from Jaipur Ramcharan Bohra. He added, however, that this figure did not include students who got jobs through direct placements, are self-employed or decided to study further.

“Will the Minister of Human Resource Development be pleased to state: (a) the number of students of the engineering colleges of the country who are able to get a job; (b) the steps taken/being taken by the Government to increase the percentage of employment of such engineering students; (c) whether the Government proposes to set up Finishing School in collaboration with the private sector; and (d) if so, the details thereof?,” Bohra asked in his question in the Lok Sabha.

In response, the minister said that a total of 7,92,970 students graduated from All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) approved engineering colleges in 2017-18. Of these, only 3,59,193, around 45.3% of the total, got placed in campus placements. In 2018-19, the number of students who got placed in campuses rose to 4,00,823 (4 lakhs). However, the minister said he did not have data on the total number of engineering graduates this year.

“These figures do not include the students who got jobs directly, without going through campus placements, who are self-employed and those who had taken to higher studies,” the minister told Parliament in his reply.

However, the minister added that the government’s focus on economic growth would lead to increased employment of engineering graduates. “The employment of engineering graduates is dependent on economic growth and increased employment opportunities as a result of economic activities and hence keeps varying. With Government of India targeting a high growth path, the employment opportunities shall increase,” he said.

Phase Out Conventional Disciplines

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will discontinue with the conventional disciplines from the academic year 2020-21. "The AICTE will not allow new conventional disciplines with low employment potential from the academic year 2020-2021," Pokhriyal said in the Lower House

The councill will allow only new and emerging fields like artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), robotics, block chain, data sciences, quantum computing, cyber security, 3D printing and design and augmented reality/virtual reality with high employment potential, he said.

The plan is to impart the requisite skill sets to engineering students to enhance their employability and bridge the gap between industry needs and academic inputs provided to students in technical institutes, he said.