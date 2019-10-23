Take the pledge to vote

Only 47% Shelter Homes Operating in Delhi Have Valid Licenses: DCW

The Delhi government and the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had partnered with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) to conduct a social audit of all the shelter homes in Delhi.

PTI

Updated:October 23, 2019, 8:46 AM IST
Only 47% Shelter Homes Operating in Delhi Have Valid Licenses: DCW
A child sleeps in a government shelter for homeless people to escape the cold in Delhi. (Representative image)

New Delhi: Only 47 per cent of shelter homes in Delhi are running with a valid license, according to a social audit report prepared by TISS Koshish, the DCW said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered officials to take action on the social audit report within a week, the panel added.

The Delhi government and the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had partnered with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) to conduct a social audit of all the shelter homes in Delhi.

TISS Koshish is the same organisation which had exposed the horrific Muzzafarpur shelter home tragedy in Bihar where cases of rapes and murder of girls were reported.

The tragedy raised several concerns regarding the functioning of shelter homes across the country.

Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia then requested the DCW to engage an external and independent agency like TISS Koshish to conduct this audit.

The team from TISS led by Md. Tarique visited 83 shelter homes being run in the national capital both by government as well as by NGOs, the panel said.

The report has pointed out several short comings.

For instance, only 47 per cent of the homes are running with proper licenses and 25 per cent have applied for the renewal of the same and are yet to get it.

Further, it was found that staff appointment was low in the shelter homes and various positions were vacant, the panel said.

The report also pointed out several good practices in shelter homes. For instance, the report pointed out that over 85 per cent of the shelter homes had recreation rooms for activities.

On Tuesday, the report was presented before the Kejriwal, Sisodia and Minister of Social Justice Rajendra Pal Gautam.

Kejriwal passed strong orders to the officers to prepare an action taken report on each and every aspect of the report within seven days.

