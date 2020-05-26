Only 5% Active Covid-19 Cases in Karnataka Symptomatic, Govt Concerned over Recent Spike in Infections

With 101 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, Karnataka has so far, reported a total of 2,283 infections of which 1,489 are active cases. However, only five per cent of the active cases in Karnataka are symptomatic.

As many as 1,410 people or 94.7% of them who are under treatment at various designated hospitals in the state are asymptomatic. According to statistics from the state’s COVID-19 war room, 79 of the hospitalised patients (or 5.3%) have shown symptoms.

The state government said it is concerned about the recent spike in number of cases, but is well prepared to handle the situation

"It (spike in cases) is definitely a cause of concern, but at the same time we are well prepared also," Minister S Suresh Kumar, who is spokesperson for COVID-19 in Karnataka, said in response to a question from reporters, adding that the total bed strength in the state for COVID-19 is 28,686.

“We are working out things, discussing with the Centre, more than 80 per cent cases are imported," he said, adding that there was no link between reviving economic activities with the spike in cases, as they are coming from outside.

Forty-seven out of the 101 newly confirmed cases are returnees from Maharashtra, 21 from Tamil Nadu, 13 from Jharkhand and one from Gujarat, while four had an international travel history from Qatar.

Of the total cases, 1,184 have a domestic travel history -- 938 of them (or 41%) came from Maharashtra.

As many as 812 people have transmitted the virus through contacts, 106 have an international travel history, 60 came with SARI (severe acute respiratory infection), 36 had influenza-like illness (ILI), while another 85 cases are under investigation.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Chitradurga accounted for 20, followed by Yadgir 14, 13 each from Belagavi and Hassan, Davangere 11, Bidar 10, Vijayapura 6, three each from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, two each from Bengaluru urban and Kolar, and one each from Bagalkote, Chikkaballapura, Koppal and Ballari.

Bengaluru urban district still tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 276 infections, followed by Mandya 254 and Kalaburagi 157.

Till now, the state has tested 2,28,914 samples and the testing rate is at 3,597 per million -- highest after Delhi and Andhra Pradesh. The national average is 2,049 tests per million. The positivity rate for the state is at 1%, while the national average being 6%.

However, the state's doubling rate is 10 days as against the national average of 14 days, according to the state government statistics.

Forty-four people have died so far in the state due to COVID-19, while two virus-hit died due to other causes. As many as 748 people have recovered so far.

Out of the first 500 cases reported in the state between March 8 to April 24, 473 patients have been discharged so far, five are active cases undergoing treatment, and 22 deaths have occurred including one with non COVID reason.

Pointing out that domestic flight services have resumed since Monday, the minister said, till Tuesday morning 32 flights have landed from the red zone with 685 passengers, while two flights arrived from green zones with 47 passengers. From May 14 till date, 12 trains have come to Bengaluru



carrying 4,302 passengers.

(With inputs from PTI)