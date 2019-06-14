Take the pledge to vote

Only 5% Water Left in Dams in Nashik District

The Gangapur dam, the main water source for the Nashik city, has only 11 per cent water stock left, they said. The total water stock across 24 reservoirs is 1,146 million cubic feet at present.

PTI

Updated:June 14, 2019, 7:22 PM IST
Only 5% Water Left in Dams in Nashik District
Women flock to get a few buckets of muddy water to carry out daily activities of life.
Nashik: Fifteen out of 24 water reservoirs in Nashik district have gone dry and the overall water stock in reservoirs has dwindled to five per cent of the capacity, officials said Friday.

The Gangapur dam, the main water source for the Nashik city, has only 11 per cent water stock left, they said. The total water stock across 24 reservoirs is 1,146 million cubic feet at present.

The pre-monsoon rainfall in the district from June 1 to June 14 was 292.1 mm, compared to 436 mm during the same period last year, officials said.

