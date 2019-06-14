English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Only 5% Water Left in Dams in Nashik District
The Gangapur dam, the main water source for the Nashik city, has only 11 per cent water stock left, they said. The total water stock across 24 reservoirs is 1,146 million cubic feet at present.
Women flock to get a few buckets of muddy water to carry out daily activities of life.
Loading...
Nashik: Fifteen out of 24 water reservoirs in Nashik district have gone dry and the overall water stock in reservoirs has dwindled to five per cent of the capacity, officials said Friday.
The Gangapur dam, the main water source for the Nashik city, has only 11 per cent water stock left, they said. The total water stock across 24 reservoirs is 1,146 million cubic feet at present.
The pre-monsoon rainfall in the district from June 1 to June 14 was 292.1 mm, compared to 436 mm during the same period last year, officials said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
"Save the Saviours" : What Protesting Doctors Demand
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
"Save the Saviours" : What Protesting Doctors Demand
Thursday 13 June , 2019 Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan’s Bharat Struggles to Maintain Momentum at Box Office, Earns Rs 172.50 Crore in 9 Days
- OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Colour Variant Now Available in India
-
- Move Over Parkour Artists, This Viral Cat is Giving Everyone Some Serious Competition
- Now Book Bajaj Qute Taxi on the Uber App, New Uber XS Category Introduced
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results