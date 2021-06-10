BMC Launches to Track Covid Vaccine 'Dropouts' As Over 50k Mumbaikars Failed to Return for 2nd Dose

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a drive to trace people who haven’t taken their second Covid-19 vaccine shot after it realised that more than 50,000 in Mumbai have not taken the second jab even after completing the required interval between the two shots.

Ward offices have been given the responsibility of calling up people to inquire why they haven’t taken the second dose yet. The BMC has also allowed walk-ins for people eligible for the second dose.

According to Times of India, of 93.5 lakh population in Mumbai, only 8 per cent (7.9) has taken both shots, while 31 per cent has taken the first shot of Covid-19. Dr Sheela Jagtap, who heads the city’s immunisation department, said it was important to probe why second dose numbers were low.

“We have created seven categories listing the probable reasons why one may not have got vaccinated. It includes pregnancy, Covid infection, willingness to take it in a day or two, those untraceable, vaccinated but CoWin doesn’t reflect complete status. So far, the share of those ‘untraceable’ appears to be high. And dropouts are slightly higher among Covaxin recipients," Times of India quoted Jagtap as saying.

Maharashtra was the worst-affected state in India in the second wave of Covid-19 while Mumbai was one of the worst-affected cities in the country.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 10,989 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s caseload to 58,63,880. It also recorded 261 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 1,01,833, health officials said. The daily cases in the state have dipped to around 10,000 in the last two days. Maharashtra had reported 9,927 cases on March 9 this year after which the numbers had increased.

As many as 16,379 patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the number of recovered persons to 55,97,304. The state’s recovery rate is 95.45 per cent and the case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent, the health department said.

Mumbai reported 785 new cases of infection and 27 deaths. The total of cases in the financial capital of the country rose to 7,12, 840, while its death toll reached 15,033 . The larger Mumbai division reported 2,403 new cases and 47 deaths, taking the region’s caseload to 15,54,814 and death toll to 28,553.

(With inputs from PTI)

