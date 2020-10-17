Only A Few Devotees Witness 'Cauvery Teerthodbhava Ritual At Talacauvery

Madikeri (Ktk),Oct 17: The ‘Cauvery Teertodbhava’ ritual at Talacauvery, considered the origin of the river Cauvery, was witnessed by only a small number of devotees on Saturday, amid COVID-19 restrictions. Theerthodbhava, that marks sacred water gushing from the ‘Brahma Kundike’- a tiny tank at Talacauvery temple, was witnessed at 7.04 AM, with only a few devotees present for the event, unlike thousands who used to visit the shrine on this day every year.

The district administration had imposed restrictions for the entry of people because of Covid. The theerthodbhava rituals were led by priests Gopalakrishna Achar and Prashanth Achar.

Kodagu district in-charge minister V Somanna, MLA Appachu Ranjan, MLC Sunil Subramani, Veena Achaiah, Deputy Commissioner Annies K Joy and SP Kshama Mishra were among other present. Some youngsters, dressed in the traditional Kodava attire, walked up to Talacauvery from nearby Bhagamandala.

However they were prevented from entering the premises by police as the district administration had laid down restrictions. Achaiah took objection to this, as did Ranjan, who demanded that the youth be let in.

Following the intervention of in-charge minister V Somanna the youths were allowed inside to witness the holy event.

