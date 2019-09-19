Only a Yogi Can Balance Opposing Forces of Power and Materialistic Pleasures, Says CM Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: Only a 'yogi' can stay away from materialistic pleasures, wielding power while not falling prey to its corrosive influence, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in an exclusive interview to News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi on Wednesday.

When asked about the act of balancing the opposing forces of resisting materialistic pleasures as a yogi and being attracted to power and politics as a politician, Adityanath said, "Only a yogi can balance these two opposing forces. I can fight both these forces as someone who is attracted neither to power and politics nor to the fame associated with it."

However, Adityanath conceded he was seeking to improve and upon facing hurdles, he sought the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"However, I want to do better in everything I do, better every day. Whenever there are hurdles in anything, I always seek the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah ji. I ask them on how to overcome hurdles to achieve the goal," he said.

"Whether it be in the case of farmers, youth or any big decision of the state. For example, Uttar Pradesh needs to become an investment hub. Therefore, I asked Amit Shah ji how to do this. He said create land banks and make policies. Pick-and-choose needs to be stopped because the previous government had done pick-and-choose and failed miserably," said Adityanath. "The result of this was we made a policy, we made land banks, got the infrastructure in place and then called the investors. Till now, 40% of the MoUs that we signed in the first investors' summit have been implemented on ground."

While asserting he was sure that investor summits would yield good results, Adityanath spoke of other hurdles. "In order to stop diseases such as encephalitis, Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and other such schemes were introduced," he said. "It was a challenge for us. What was the challenge? The challenge was to create close to 2.60 crore toilets."

"People were afraid as to how this would happen, but I said it is an opportunity for us. Opportunity in the sense that we will be able to say to the country that we can. Secondly, this will help us be free from many diseases. The entire team came together and the job was done," he added.

Speaking about his routine where he made time for his yogic activities and worship, Adityanath said, "I am a spiritual man. I complete my yogic activities in time along with all my 'pujas'. In addition to this, I also make time for self-study. It makes me understand and know what is happening in the world outside. Along with this, I personally examine the schemes that every department is responsible for."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.