Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

Only a Yogi Can Balance Opposing Forces of Power and Materialistic Pleasures, Says CM Yogi Adityanath

However, Yogi Adityanath conceded that he was seeking to improve and upon facing hurdles, he sought the guidance of the PM Modi, and union home minister Amit Shah.

News18.com

Updated:September 19, 2019, 7:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Only a Yogi Can Balance Opposing Forces of Power and Materialistic Pleasures, Says CM Yogi Adityanath
File photo of UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Image: Getty Images)
Loading...

New Delhi: Only a 'yogi' can stay away from materialistic pleasures, wielding power while not falling prey to its corrosive influence, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in an exclusive interview to News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi on Wednesday.

When asked about the act of balancing the opposing forces of resisting materialistic pleasures as a yogi and being attracted to power and politics as a politician, Adityanath said, "Only a yogi can balance these two opposing forces. I can fight both these forces as someone who is attracted neither to power and politics nor to the fame associated with it."

However, Adityanath conceded he was seeking to improve and upon facing hurdles, he sought the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"However, I want to do better in everything I do, better every day. Whenever there are hurdles in anything, I always seek the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah ji. I ask them on how to overcome hurdles to achieve the goal," he said.

"Whether it be in the case of farmers, youth or any big decision of the state. For example, Uttar Pradesh needs to become an investment hub. Therefore, I asked Amit Shah ji how to do this. He said create land banks and make policies. Pick-and-choose needs to be stopped because the previous government had done pick-and-choose and failed miserably," said Adityanath. "The result of this was we made a policy, we made land banks, got the infrastructure in place and then called the investors. Till now, 40% of the MoUs that we signed in the first investors' summit have been implemented on ground."

While asserting he was sure that investor summits would yield good results, Adityanath spoke of other hurdles. "In order to stop diseases such as encephalitis, Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and other such schemes were introduced," he said. "It was a challenge for us. What was the challenge? The challenge was to create close to 2.60 crore toilets."

"People were afraid as to how this would happen, but I said it is an opportunity for us. Opportunity in the sense that we will be able to say to the country that we can. Secondly, this will help us be free from many diseases. The entire team came together and the job was done," he added.

Speaking about his routine where he made time for his yogic activities and worship, Adityanath said, "I am a spiritual man. I complete my yogic activities in time along with all my 'pujas'. In addition to this, I also make time for self-study. It makes me understand and know what is happening in the world outside. Along with this, I personally examine the schemes that every department is responsible for."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram