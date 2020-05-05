Only Asymptomatic People Will be Allowed in and out of National Capital, Says Delhi's SOP

New Delhi: Ahead of starting the procedure of sending and receiving migrants, the Delhi government on Tuesday issued an SOP saying only asymptomatic people will be allowed in and out of the city.

The Directorate General of Health Services issued the standard operating procedure for screening the stranded persons before travel.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority issued an SOP on Sunday for the movement of stranded persons from and into Delhi wherein the Health and Family Welfare Department was directed to make arrangements for proper screening of the stranded persons who are moving out of/into Delhi to/from other states.

Following the order, the DGHS issued its SOP, saying CDMOs will appoint a Nodal Officer for the district who will ensure that every person moving out of and into Delhi is screened before being permitted to proceed further.

"District CDMOs shall constitute dedicated teams consisting of one doctor, one nurse, one NO and one pharmacist in each team for screening of the persons. The team shall be provided with all necessary medical equipment," the DGHS said.

It said the number of teams will depend upon the number of persons to be screened or the location of embarkment and disembarkment and will be fixed in consultation with the District Nodal Officer concerned.

"The persons found asymptomatic shall be allowed to move out of Delhi as per the SOP of DDMA, Delhi. Similarly, the persons coming into Delhi shall be allowed to go to their respective home after ascertaining that they are asymptomatic. Further they would be requested to download the Aarogya Setu App on their mobiles, if possible," it said.

Thousands of migrants and students were stuck in the different parts of the country due to the sudden announcement of the lockdown due to coronavirus.

