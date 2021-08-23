Only Delta, Alpha Covid Variants Driving All Breakthrough Cases in India: Top Govt Official

Delta and Alpha are the only variants of coronavirus responsible for all breakthrough infections recorded in the country so far, a report said on Monday.

News agency ANI quoted a senior official of the department of biotechnology as saying that no other strain of Covid-19 has been detected in India yet.

“So far, for all the breakthrough infections that have been sequenced, there has been no other variant identified but for the Delta, and, in some cases, we know that we have Alpha in the country,” DBT secretary Renu Swarup said.

When a person develops COVID-19 after two weeks of being vaccinated, it is called a breakthrough infection. In all likelihood, such infections are likely to be mild, but they too, like any other infection, can manifest after-effects.

A small study from Israel published recently found apparent long COVID-19 in a few health workers who had breakthrough infections. However, majority of them developed mild symptoms. Therefore, people with breakthrough infections also need to be watchful of post COVID symptoms.

Last week, the Indian SARS-CoV2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said that India has been reporting a significantly high number of breakthrough infections but the vaccination has shown to be effective against severe illness, hospitalisation and death.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here