Only Devotees With Tickets Allowed for Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam at Tirupati, Says TTD Official

The executive officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), K.S. Jawahar Reddy, on Wednesday asked only devotees with tickets to arrive for the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam.

"Ticketless and tokenless devotees have to postpone their pilgrimage in the prevailing Covid situation," said Reddy.

On Wednesday, he inspected the arrangements made at Tirumala and later made it clear that only devotees with tickets and tokens will be allowed to go to Tirumala from Alipiri to attend the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam.

"Due to the prevailing conditions of Covid-19 , we already issued two lakh Rs 300 darshan (visit) tickets in online mode. We will issue 1 lakh tickets in offline mode on December 24 in Tirupati," he said.

The executive officer advised the devotees without tickets and tokens not to come to Tirumala.