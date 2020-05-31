Only Eight Hotels in Delhi for Paid Stay to Home Quarantine Eligible

Days after announcing 10 hotels, including two premium hotels, in the city will offer paid stay to those eligible for home quarantine, the Delhi government on Sunday clarified only eight hotels will be offering the facility.

In an order, Health and Family Welfare Secretary, Padmini Singla, said the name of Hotel Sheraton, Saket and Hotel Surya, New Friends Colony are "removed from the list as these Hotels are requisitioned for running of Covid Hospital by private Hospitals".

Among the high-end hotels are Hotel Le Meridien (200 rooms) and J.W. Marriot (100 rooms).

At least five (including J.W. Marriot) hotels were in Aerocity -- Holiday Inn (100 rooms), Hotel Pride Plaza (300 rooms), Aloft Hotel (150 rooms), and IBIS Hotel (200 rooms).

The other hotels are ITC Welcome (250 rooms), and Taj Vivanta (150 rooms), both in Dwarka area.

In the order issued on Sunday, Singla, said while the premium hotel can only charge Rs 4,000 plus taxes in single occupancy with three meals, while for double occupancy, the maximum limit is Rs 4,800 plus taxes with three meals.

For the remaining six hotels, the maximum limit for single occupancy is Rs 3,100 while for double, it is Rs 4,000 plus taxes with three meals.

"In pursuance of 'guidelines for home isolation of very mild or pre-symptomatic Covid-19 cases' where Covid-19 positive persons with mild/pre-symptoms are allowed to quarantined at their Home, it is decided that all such Covid-19 positive cases who are eligible for Home quarantine are allowed to quarantine themselves at designated hotels on payment basis, if they cose to do so," Singla said in the order.

The Delhi government on Friday had named 10 hotels in the city, including the Sheraton Hotel (220 rooms), and Surya Hotel (200 rooms), to offer paid stay to those eligible for home quarantine.

However, in another order issued on May 29, Singla said to ensure sufficient beds to deal with the increasing coronavirus cases, the government directed for converting five luxury hotels in the city as extended Covid hospitals, attached with five hospitals. While Hotel Surya was attached with the Indraprastha Apollo hospital, Hotel Sheraton was joined with the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital.

