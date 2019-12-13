‘Only Few Days Left…’: BJP Leader Vinay Katiyar Gets Death Threat Over Phone
In his complaint, Katiyar alleged that an unidentified man abused him and threatened to kill him.
A file picture of BJP leader Vinay Katiyar.
New Delhi: Former BJP MP Vinay Katiyar has registered a police complaint alleging he received a death threat over his phone from an unknown caller on Wednesday.
In his complaint registered with the North Avenue police station on Thursday, Katiyar alleged that an unidentified man abused him and threatened to kill him.
"Only few days are left," the caller threatened Katiyar on December 11, according to the complaint registered on Vinay Katiyar's security in-charge and UP Police Inspector Shioraj Singh's statement.
Police have launched an investigation after receiving the complaint.
New Delhi District DCP Ish Singhal told IANS, "An investigation has been launched. Police are looking for the person, accused of threatening the BJP leader."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mardaani 2: I Have Done It All in 23 Years of My Career, Says Rani Mukerji
- ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC in Guwahati Postponed Due to CAB Protests
- Anurag Kashyap on Citizenship Amendment Bill: We have Voted for it, We Should Keep Getting it
- Airtel Has Three New Prepaid Recharge Packs With Unlimited Voice Calls
- India vs West Indies | Virat Kohli Screamer Lights Up Gloomy Day for Fielders