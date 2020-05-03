Only for Stranded: Centre Reminds States of Fine Print in Order on Sending Back Migrant Workers

New Delhi: The home ministry on Sunday made it clear to states that relaxations given for inter-state movement of people was available only to those stranded away from home because of the lockdown and will not be open to everyone.

In a communication to all states and union territories, union home secretary Ajay Bhalla said the home ministry allowed inter-state movement of such stranded persons, who had moved from their native places or workplaces, just before the lockdown period, but could not return on account of restrictions placed on movement of persons and vehicles as part of lockdown measures.

The facilitation envisaged in the orders is meant for such distressed persons, but does not extend to those categories of persons, who are otherwise residing normally at places, other than the native places for purposes of work etc., and who wish to visit their native places in normal course, the communication said.

Several lakh migrant workers were stranded due to the lockdown in various parts of the country.

Over the last few days, lakhs of workers have registered to return to their homes in various states. Many of them have taken the special trains which the Centre agreed to run after initially asking states to send them back in buses.

The trains were run with certain conditions that include consent of both sending and receiving states, maintenance of social distancing norms besides others.

Thousands of tourists, students and pilgrims were also stranded in different parts of the country due to the lockdown.

The reminder of the fine print from the earlier order from the home ministry comes as states that the exodus might leave minimal workforce in various industries that will reopen in the coming days.

A 21-day lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic. It was extended up to May 3 and again till May 17.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365