Only Layouts to be Named After Donors Contributing Rs 10 Crore Plus, Not Villages: Yediyurappa
The Karnataka chief minister's announcement on Wednesday at a meeting with industrialists and corporates in the wake of last fortnight's rain fury that left 62 people dead, that villages would be renamed after companies if they give more than Rs ten crore had surprised some people.
File photo of Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.
Bengaluru: Faced with criticism in some quarters over his government's offer to rename flood-hit villages after donors who contribute more than Rs ten crore for relief works, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said only new layouts would be rechristened.
"Clarification: Chief Minister had announced that donors contributing more than Rs 10 crore will have the layouts named after them, not the villages," he tweeted.
The Chief Minister's announcement on Wednesday at a meeting with industrialists and corporates in the wake of last fortnight's rain fury that left 62 people dead, that villages would be renamed after companies if they give more than Rs ten crore had surprised some people.
The JD(S), headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, had termed the proposed move to rename villages as a "Tughlaq"decision.
"... Please don't make people who have lost everything in the floods to lose the name of their village," the party had said.
"Do not put Karnataka up for sale". Yediyurappa clarified on Friday that donors contributing more than Rs 10 crore for development of flood-hit villages will have the layouts, which would come up there, named after them, not villages.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saif Ali Khan Wears a Fiery, Tense Look as Naga Sadhu in Laal Kaptaan Teaser
- Priyanka Chopra Turns Minnie Mouse for Play Date with Nick Jonas at Disney World
- Rangoli Chandel Calls Out Taapsee Pannu for Her Remarks on Kangana Ranaut
- Microsoft Surface Pro 6 and Surface Book 2 Firmware Update Causing CPU Issues
- Mia Khalifa Reveals That She Only Made a Total of Rs 8.5 Lakhs in the Adult Film Industry