Only Medical Colleges with Functional Hospitals for 3 Years May Get MCI Approval
As many as 39 colleges across the country were found to have deficient working of the hospitals.
Images for representation.
New Delhi: As 39 medical colleges across the country have failed to clear the Medical Council of India’s (MCI) inspection, the MCI’s Board of Governors is now considering to restrict new medical colleges to institutions which run a functional hospital for at least three years.
The defaulting medical colleges were found to have ‘deficient’ working of the hospitals. These 39 colleges were among the 89 approved between 2011 and 2018, according to the NITI Ayog data. Some of these colleges also had shortage of faculty, the Indian Express reported.
MCI’s rules state that a medical college with 100 seats needs to have a functional teaching hospital with at least 300 beds and the number should increase to 500 at the time of second renewal. The rules require 60% occupancy of the beds at the time of submission of application, which is to be maintained at the time of the annual renewal the next year. The rules further state that 75% is required at the time of second renewal. The 39 colleges could not meet the MCI’s criteria.
Most colleges falter with the running of hospitals as priority is given to investment on teaching side, the Indian Express quoted the sources as saying.
Edited by: Sana Fazili
