Only One Conviction in 51 Sedition Cases in 2017, Haryana Tops in Offences Committed Against State

New Delhi: The huge Jat reservation stir in Haryana in 2017 led the state to top the national tally of states with most number of offences against the state.

The total number of cases under various IPC sections, including sedition, waging war against the state, damaging public property etc - the biggest chunk of which were filed during the Jat reservation stir - in Haryana in 2017 stood at 2576, putting it far ahead of all other states of the country.

Interestingly Haryana was also among the top three states in the previous year, i.e. 2016 as well, when 1286 such cases were filed by its police. In 2016. Tamil Nadu had led the pack with 1827 such cases filed by its police department.

That was also the year when Kudankulam saw pitched battles between anti-nuclear power plant protestors and police. With the numbers of 2015 also available, it can be said that Haryana in 2017 registered at least a three year record high number of such cases against the state.

Another fact clearly visible in the NCRB records was that while the number of cases of sedition filed in 2017 - 51- was higher than in previous two years but only one person was convicted in the entire country for it.

Compared to the data available by the same agency for the previous year, there was an increase in the number of cases of sedition - from 35 in 2016 to 51 in 2017. However, in both years police departments of various state could only manage to get conviction in one case each. The one successful case of prosecution in 2017 resulted in conviction of four people.

One more interesting trend that could be seen in the data pertaining to sedition was that Assam led in the absolute number of sedition cases - 19 followed by Haryana - 13.

If one were to also include sections of the IPC like 121 (waging war against the state), 121a (conspiring to commit certain offences against the state), 122 (collecting arms, etc., with the intention of waging war against the state), 123 (concealing with intent to facilitate a design to wage war), Assam led the tally with 48 such cases followed by Meghalaya at 27 and Karnataka at 15.

However, if one were to broaden the scope further to include sections which deal with offences against the state, like damaging public property, UAPA, Official Secret Acts etc, the state leading the tally by far turns out to be Haryana. The total number of such cases in Haryana in 2017 were 2576, far ahead of Uttar Pradesh where 2055 such cases were reported, followed by Tamil Nadu with 1802 cases.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.