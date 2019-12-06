Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Only One Dy CM Post Like Only One Aishwarya Rai': K'taka Min Courts Controversy With Sexist Remark

BJP leader and Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa said politicians do have aspirations, but there should be scope for fulfilling them as everybody cannot be made Deputy Chief Minister.

Updated:December 6, 2019, 9:11 PM IST
'Only One Dy CM Post Like Only One Aishwarya Rai': K'taka Min Courts Controversy With Sexist Remark
Senior BJP leader and MLA KS Eshwarappa. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

Bengaluru: Senior Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa on Friday stoked a controversy by likening the post of the Deputy Chief Minister to film actor Aishwarya Rai.

"There is no politician who is not interested (in being DyCM). Youth, once they come of age, can seek Aishwarya Rao as their wife. But, there is only one of her." the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj told reporters. He was replying to a query on whether any of the disqualified MLAs after winning the election can be made the Deputy Chief Minister.

The BS Yediyurappa-led Cabinet has three Deputy Chief Ministers. While acknowledging the "contribution" of the disqualified Congress and JDS MLAs, Eshwarappa said had they not resigned from their parties the JD(S), the BJP government would not have come to power.

Eshwarappa said politicians do have aspirations, but there should be scope for fulfilling them as everybody cannot be made Deputy Chief Minister. As many as 13 out of 15 disqualified MLAs contested the

December 5 bypolls on a BJP ticket.

Now all eyes are set on December 9 when the election results will be announced. The outcome will decide the future of the BS Yediyurappa-led government, as the BJP needs to win at least six seats to remain in majority in the Assembly.

BJP has 105 MLAs (including an independent) in the assembly with the current strength of 208 after the disqualifications, while Congress has 66 and the JD(S) 34. There is also one BSP member, a nominated member and the Speaker.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

