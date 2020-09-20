Only 'Swadeshi' Products Available in Central Police Canteens, Says Govt

The Central Police Canteens (CPC), now renamed as Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB), have been selling only 'swadeshi' products in order to promote domestic industries, the Lok Sabha was informed on Sunday. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the Lower House that 119 'master bhandar' and 1,871 ’subsidiary bhandar’ are functioning for the benefit of serving and retired personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Besides, he said, 10 ’mini bhandar’ have been sanctioned for Ex-Central Armed Police Force Personnel Association, out of which, seven are functioning under the supervision of ’master bhandar’.

”In order to promote domestic industries, it has been decided to sell only ’swadeshi’ products through KPKB with effect from June 1, 2020,” Rai said in a written reply. The MoS said quality products are being provided to KPKB beneficiaries at discounted rates through direct negotiation with the firms and suppliers. To ascertain quality of the products, all standard parameters as per government rules and guidelines are ensured before registration of the products with KPKB. Goods in KPKB are available at discounted rates, he said.

At present, the minister said, there is no exemption in GST on products sold through KPKB, as available to canteen stores department (CSD) canteens.