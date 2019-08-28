Take the pledge to vote

Only Thing Remaining to be Discussed with Pakistan is Handing Over of PoK, Says Venkaiah Naidu

Withoug taking names, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu accused Pakistan of funding and training terrorists without realising the damage being done to humanity.

PTI

Updated:August 28, 2019, 10:25 PM IST
Only Thing Remaining to be Discussed with Pakistan is Handing Over of PoK, Says Venkaiah Naidu
Venkaiah Naidu was addressing the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Naval Science and Technological Laboratory in Vishakhapatnam. (Pic: Twitter/ANI)
Visakhapatnam: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday asserted that the only thing that remained to be discussed with Pakistan was handing over PoK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir) back to India as there was nothing to be discussed over Kashmir.

"What is there to discuss on Kashmir? It is an integral part of India. Yes, there is something that remains to be discussed, I do agree. The remaining thing to be discussed with our neighbour is hand over the remaining part of Kashmir to us...that is PoK," the Vice-President said.

Naidu addressed the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Naval Science and Technological Laboratory here. He also maintained that India was a peace-loving country and not a warmonger, but warned that it would give a befitting reply to anyone who attacked it.

"As a peace-loving country, India will not attack any country, but if anyone attacks, a befitting reply will be given," the Vice-President asserted, in an oblique reference to the threats being issued by Pakistan over the Kashmir issue.

Withoug taking names, he accused Pakistan of funding and training terrorists without realising the damage being done to humanity.

"One of our neighbours is aiding, funding and training terrorists continuously without realising the damage it could inflict on itself in future. It should understand that," the Vice-President warned. He said India was developing weapons not for war but only for its security.

"India never attacked any country. Every Tom, Dick and Harry came and attacked us...they ruled us, they ruined us, they looted us, they cheated us...cheated some of our minds also," the Vice President pointed out.

He thanked and complimented all scientists for making India more secure and peaceful, which were prerequisites for progress. Defence Research and Development Organisation Chairman G Sateesh Reddy, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command Atul Kumar Jain, Director General (Naval Systems and Materials) Samir V Kamat, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao and other top officials attended.

