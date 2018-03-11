Only Through Proper Employment That Juvenile Offenders Can Return to Mainstream: CJI

: Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Sunday said society should ensure that juvenile offenders return to the mainstream through proper rehabilitation programmes.Many times, juvenile offenders feel that they are not properly looked after emotionally by family members, teachers and society, Justice Misra said.He emphasised that family, NGOs and other concerned authorities should be involved in the rehabilitation of the juvenile offenders to help them join the mainstream.Governments also have a major role to play in this regard, the CJI told a state-level conference on 'Juvenile Justice: Issues and Challenges' in Cuttack."It is only through proper employment that juveniles in conflict with law can be made to return to the mainstream," Justice Misra said.Magistrates of Juvenile Boards, police and other officers should not get carried away by their own individual emotions, he said.Rather they need to have a rational approach and be guided by parameters, rules and guidelines of the Juvenile Justice Act, he said.Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Justice Vineet Saran, who was also present on the occasion, highlighted the rules and regulations of Juvenile Justice Act.