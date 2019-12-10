Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Only Way to Curb Rapes is to Hang Convicts in Public, Says Goa Congress Women's Wing

Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee president Pratima Coutinho said time has come to amend the existing law and ensure that those convicted for raping and killing are 'hanged to death in public'.

PTI

Updated:December 10, 2019, 3:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Only Way to Curb Rapes is to Hang Convicts in Public, Says Goa Congress Women's Wing
Image for representation.

Panaji: The Goa Congress women's wing on Tuesday said capital punishment was the only way to curb crimes like rape in the country.

It supported Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark that India was now known as "rape capital" of the world. The recent trend of rapes and killings of innocent victims clearly reflects what Gandhi has stated, Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee president Pratima Coutinho said.

"We should not live in a state of denial. There are cases of minor girls being raped and killed. Women are not feeling safe on streets in several parts of the country. This is the actual situation and not a political statement," she said.

Coutinho said time has come to amend the existing law and ensure that those convicted for raping and killing are "hanged to death in public".

"There is a need to instill fear in the minds of perverts that if they commit such crimes, they would face severe consequences," she said, adding that countries all over the world are adopting a zero-tolerance attitude towards such crimes.

Such crimes can be controlled only by capital punishment, she asserted.

While touring his Lok Sabha constituency of Wayanad in Kerala on Saturday, Gandhi said the international community was ridiculing the country and India was known as the rape capital of the world.

His statement drew flak from several quarters, including the BJP.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram