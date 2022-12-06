'Only Zero-Tolerance Approach Can Defeat Terrorism': India Recalls 26/11 Terror Attack at UN

Calling for a clampdown on groups that threaten global security, India in United Nations recalled the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. Addressing the meeting over Iraq’s fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL), India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj noted that terrorism is a global challenge and only a unified and zero-tolerance approach towards it can defeat it.

“Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations remains a global challenge and only a unified and zero-tolerance approach to terrorism can eventually defeat it," Kamboj said.

#IndiainUNSC“#Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations remains a global challenge and only a unified and zero-tolerance approach to terrorism can eventually defeat it..” Excerpts from Ambassador’s remarks in #India’s 🇮🇳national capacity at the #UNSC meeting on #Iraq. pic.twitter.com/TWk5Xytnzm — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) December 5, 2022

The Indian envoy said that as the Iraq government continue their fight against ISIL, it is also critical to fighting the impunity of terror globally. “Last week, the victims of 26/11 terror attack were remembered in India and several other countries," she added.

India marked the 14th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks last week in which over 160 people lost their lives.

Recalling the 26/11 attack, Kamboj said, “be it Mumbai or Mosul, India believes that credibility of our collective fight against terrorism can be strengthened only when we can ensure accountability for grave and inhuman acts of terror and take strong measures against those who encourage support and finance terrorism."

