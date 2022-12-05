CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Onset of Winter Shoots Up AQI in Delhi, Bengaluru; Air Quality Nears 'Very Poor' Category in Mumbai
Onset of Winter Shoots Up AQI in Delhi, Bengaluru; Air Quality Nears 'Very Poor' Category in Mumbai

By: News Desk

Edited By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: December 05, 2022, 10:11 IST

New Delhi, India

Delhi's AQI touched 372 on Sunday. (For Representation/Reuters)

While stubble burning is one of the major reason for AQI to get hit in Delhi, Bengaluru's air is affected by thick traffic density.

With the onset of winter, the air quality in some of the major cities across the country has nosedived to “very poor" category. From increase in vehicle emission to rampant stubble burning, there are various reasons for us to breathe poison.

Delhi Air Quality ‘Severe’

On Sunday, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the ‘very poor’ zone as it measured 372.The Centre’s air quality panel on Sunday directed authorities in the Delhi-NCR to ban non-essential construction work in the region under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Demolition work will also be banned under stage III. The move was prompted by the Delhi’s receding air quality as the 24-hour average air quality index stood at 407 at 4 pm on Sunday.

The AQI in Delhi has slipped into ‘Severe’ category owing to calm wind and stable atmospheric conditions. Owing to this, the sub-committee decided that all actions as envisaged under Stage III of the GRAP will be implemented.

Mumbai Nears ‘Very Poor’ Mark

Mumbai’s air quality, too, settled at the 293-mark. The AQI almost breached the 300-mark, which is ‘very poor’ category and can trigger respiratory issues. Last week, AQI in Mumbai was moderate and hovered between between 232 and 270 and had also dropped dropped to moderate level for a few days.

“AQI of Mumbai indicates ‘poor’ and likely to be within ‘poor’ for next 2 days," said a SAFAR bulletin on Sunday.

Bengaluru AQI  Hit by ‘Winter Inversion’ 

Like Delhi, Bangaluru, too, suffered the same fat. As temperature dropped in the city, the city’s air quality depleted rapidly. According to Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), this happened due to “winter inversion", which is a natural occurrence caused by the dip in mercury. The state pollution board also blamed it on the growing traffic density as a reason behind the cause.

“Apart from winter-related natural conditions, present-day traffic emissions are further degrading the air we breathe," Jayaprakash, a scientist working with KSPCB told Times Now.

first published:December 05, 2022, 10:10 IST
last updated:December 05, 2022, 10:11 IST