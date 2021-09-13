OP Chautala Targets Haryana CM Khattar, Says BJP Should Replace Him Too

Om Prakash Chautala, the former Haryana CM, on Sunday said that it would be better if the BJP changed the chief minister of his state, adding the central leadership of the saffron party was suffering from its crisis. Chautala’s comment came after the resignation of Vijay Rupani, the former chief minister of Gujarat.

The INLD Supremo also commented on the coalition government in the state. “The wife-husband type coalition of the CM Khattar government is complete nonsense. Khattar should explain who is a husband and who is wife in the government,” he said. He also stated that the new law of land acquisition in Haryana is against the farmers.

Chautala was in Bhiwani to attend the “Jila Karyakarta Sammelan” in Jat Dharamshala. During the programme, he targeted the Haryana coalition government and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda as well. While addressing he said, “If INLD forms the government, we will give government jobs to all educated youngsters from every community, even if I am hanged to death.”

“While giving jobs we will not be biased to people who have not voted for us," he added.

Commenting on former CM Hooda, he said, “We can hold the horns of the one who kills, but cannot fight with someone who lies.”

The 86-year-old INLD supremo was released from the Tihar jail on July 2, 2021, after 10 years of imprisonment. He was charged in connection with the appointment of 3,206 junior basic teachers in Haryana during 1999–2000.

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani stepped down on September 11. After Anandiben Patel, Rupani is the second Chief Minister, who did not complete a 5-year term. In 2021, Gujarat is the fourth state to have changed the CM in a BJP-led government.

