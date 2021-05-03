Op CO-JEET Launched by Armed Forces to Fight Covid-19 in India: Lt Gen Kanitkar

Treating the current coronavirus wave like a war, the armed forces have launched operation “CO-JEET" to aid anti-Covid-19 efforts, like strengthening medical infrastructure and oxygen supply chains, as well as take measures to ensure mental wellbeing of people. Besides medical therapy, patients need the reassurance that they will be fine and “in times of stress, if you have someone to talk to, it makes a huge difference", said Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Medical) Lieutenant General Dr Madhuri Kanitkar.

Lt Gen Kanitkar, who is the third woman to become a three-star general in the armed forces, is working round the clock to strategise and monitor steps to provide relief to Covid-19 patients. Often seen on the move and mingling with her staff, especially at the Covid-19 centre set up by the Defence Research and Development Organisation near the Delhi airport, Lt Gen Kanitkar told.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here