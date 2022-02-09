Happy that Kerala Trekker Now Wants to Join Army, Says Lt Col Hemanth Raj Who Led the Team to Rescue C Babu

“We are trained for this, ma’am. It is not such a big deal,” says Lt Col Hemanth Raj, the officer who led the 75-member team to rescue Kerala trekker C Babu, as he speaks to News18 from the Pallakad District Hospital.

This is where 23-year-old Babu is recuperating. “He is doing well,” says Raj. “Babu is an optimist. When we first made contact with him, he was coherent and guided us. Once he had biscuits and water, he was kissing us all,” he says.

Babu, on a trek with his friends, slipped and got stuck in a cavity on the slope of the 1000-metre-high Kurumbachi Hill in Palakkad district. He was there without food and water for 45 hours before being rescued.

#Exclusive | CNN News18's @shreyadhoundial speaks to Lt. Col. Hemant Raj of the Indian Army (@adgpi) who led a team of 75 to rescue #KeralaTrekker Babu who was stuck in the cavity of a hill for 45 hours. pic.twitter.com/rUukdu3sZW— News18 (@CNNnews18) February 9, 2022

The video of Babu kissing his rescuers has now gone viral. But Lt Col Hemanth Raj says the best moment for him was when Babu said he wanted to join the Army. “My heart swelled with pride. For me, that was the moment that made all of it worth it,” he says.

Raj is from the Madras Regiment. He led a team of trained mountaineers from the Army and National Disaster Response Force, after three rescue efforts led by the fire department, Navy and Coast Guard failed.

Waiting at the foothills through the rescue operations was Babu’s mother. She says once the Army stepped in, she knew her son would be fine. She says, “I am happy he is alive, but I am going to give him an earful for trekking in the forest."

