OPD Services at LNJP and GB Pant Hospitals to be Closed from April 4: Authorities

New Delhi: The OPD services at the LNJP Hospital and the GB Pant Hospital will be closed from April 4 onwards, Delhi government authorities said on Friday.

Both these hospitals are among the five facilities in Delhi designated for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The decision was taken during a meeting held on Thursday by the Delhi health minister.

It was decided that OPD services at the LNJP and GB Pant hospitals will be closed, the order issued on Friday said. The order will come into effect from April 4, it said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi nearly doubled to 293 on Thursday with 141 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day.

