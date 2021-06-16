OPD Services In Delhi AIIMS To Resume From June 18 After Two Months

The OPD services in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences will resume from June 18 after remaining shut for two months as the COVID-19 cases in the city are going down.

The OPD of the AIIMS was closed on April 19. The AIIMS administration has issued a letter in this regard and laid down the procedure for systematic reopening of the OPD.

From April 7th, AIIMS decided that people who registered online would only be allowed to appear in the Out Patient Department (OPD).

On April 7 the AIIMS authorities had stopped allowing walk-in patients to the OPD section. Only the patients with an online registration were being allowed. The step was taken in wake of the rising Covid-19 cases in the city. Allowing the walk-in patients to OPD caused huge crowding amid the pandemic increasing the risk of infections.

The online registration for OPD was open only for 12 days. As Delhi government announced a lockdown the OPD as also subsequently closed from April 19.

The closure of the OPD caused problem for patients across India those who were looking forward for treatment at the AIIMS. However, many people supported the move by the AIIMS administration amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

The decision to re-open the OPD was taken after the COVID-19 cases have started declining since the last few days. The daily COVID-19 cases have fallen to around 70000 now which was over two lakh few weeks ago.

The Delhi government has also relaxed lockdown restrictions in the city following the decline in a number of COVID-19 cases.

