OPD Services to Resume in Uttar Pradesh From June 4

The OPD services, which were suspended in government hospitals in Uttar Pradesh, will resume working from 4th June onwards. Not just OPD but also the surgeries, which were scheduled, will be done along with new surgeries. The decision to resume OPD services was taken in view of decreasing coronavirus cases in the state.

Speaking to News18 on the issue, Dr Devendra Singh Negi, director general of health, Uttar Pradesh said, “OPD, as well as surgery work, will be started in all the districts of the state from June 4, 2021. If there are corona patients in any hospital, they will be shifted to a nodal hospital in the district and the entire hospital will be sanitized, before resuming the OPD services.”

OPD service starting from 4th June 2021 will help lakhs of people of Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, regarding the surgery, it has been stated in the order that “along with the surgery of those whose surgery was already scheduled, all the new surgeries should also be done, pregnancy of pregnant women, eye surgery as well as priority surgery should be selected”

Seeing the decrease in corona infection in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has decided to start OPD and IPD services in hospitals across the state from Friday with the corona protocol. In this regard, additional chief secretary Amit Mohan Prasad also issued an order late on Wednesday night. After the order, now patients will get the facility of admission along with medical consultation. In this order sent to all the DM, CMO and CMS of the state, it has been asked to start OPD and IPD service in government hospitals of the district from Friday i.e. June 4. Fever clinics and flu corners will be set up in all PHCs, CHCs, district hospitals, divisional hospitals, and special purpose hospitals. Patients with symptoms of corona will be tested here so that they remain isolated from other patients. Here the corona test of symptomatic patients will be done through TrueNat and Antigen testing methods.

