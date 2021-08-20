Open Community Halls, Schools for People Coming from Afghanistan: BJP Councillor to SDMC

New Delhi: BJP councillor and South Delhi Municipal Corporation's (SDMC) central zone chairman has urged the civic body to open its community halls and schools for people coming from Afghanistan following the political turmoil in the country. Rajpal Singh, chairman SDMC's central zone, in a letter to civic body's commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said many individuals and families, including Hindus and Sikhs, are coming to India from Afghanistan after a crisis like situation there.

Singh said a sizeable number of Afghans live in areas like Lajpat Nagar, Amar Colony and Bhogal and they have businesses here. After the political crisis in Afghanistan, many relatives of those Afghans living here are likely to come to the city. They (Afghans living in Delhi) do not have arrangements to accommodate a large number of people so I have requested the SDMC commissioner to make arrangements for their stay and food in our community halls. The commissioner has assured me of full cooperation, Singh told .

