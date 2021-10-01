CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Open To Learning, Perspectives, Innovation', PM Modi Invites Investors To India At Dubai Expo 2020

India is a land of opportunities and a powerhouse of talent, said Modi in his address at the Dubai Expo 2020. (Image: @narendramodi/Twitter)

Modi called upon all those at the expo to visit the India Pavilion for a glimpse of India and to come to the nation to explore the countless avenues of economic and cultural cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address at the Dubai Expo 2020 on Friday, said that India is a land of opportunities and a powerhouse of talent. Modi invited investments in the country by saying that India is one of the most open countries in the world. India is “open to learning, open to perspectives, open to innovation,” he said.

The expo, which was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic last year, had over 190 nations using pavilions to spotlight their greatest tourist attractions, discoveries and ambitions.

India pavilion ‘Bharat’ at the Dubai Expo 2020. (Image: @narendramodi/Twitter)

“Today, India is a land of opportunities. Be it in the field of arts or commerce, industry or academia,” said Modi.

“I’m sure the expo will go a long way in deepening relations with the UAE and the world," said PM Modi in his address. (Image: @narendramodi/Twitter)

Highlighting the economic strength of the country, the PM said that India is making advances in the world of technology, research and innovation.

“India also offers you maximum growth. Growth in scale, growth in ambition, growth in results. Come to India and be a part of our growth story,” he said.

Modi said, in line with the expo’s theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, India has also been making efforts to grow into a “New India”.

Expo 2020 is the Middle East’s first world’s fair in Dubai. (Image: @narendramodi?Twitter)

After eight years of planning and billions of dollars in spending, the Middle East’s first world’s fair opened on Friday in Dubai, with hopes that the months-long extravaganza will draw both visitors and global attention to this desert-turned-dreamscape.

The expo opened with a lavish ceremony of fireworks, music and messaging about the power of global collaboration for a more sustainable future.

first published:October 01, 2021, 21:19 IST