Opening The 'Third Eye': KCR Inaugurates Hi-tech Police Command Centre in Hyderabad

Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao inaugurated the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Centre (TSPICCC) at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad on Thursday. The 20-storey multi-towered building, nicknamed the “third eye”, receives footage from CCTV cameras installed all over the state. The swanky structure that is said to be equipped with sophisticated gadgets and a data centre has already become a landmark in the city.

During the inaugural address, the CM emphasised the role of the police in ensuring law and order in the city. “A better police can ensure the safety of citizens. I would not have been speaking here in a safe environment without the help of the police. I salute all police officers for their dedication towards duty,” said KCR.

Tower A is a 20-storey structure which houses the city police commissionerate and Tower B is a technology fusion centre that receives data — from multiple apps, emergency response like Dial 100, social media, and Highways Watch from all over the state — and responds in a fast and efficient manner. There is an integrated command control centre in Tower E, which acts as a fusion centre to respond uniformly to any emergencies or disasters.

The foundation stone for the building which cost a whopping Rs 600 crore was laid in 2017. The chief minister thanked all officials, especially Telangana’s director general of police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy, for making the state-of-the-art police control centre a reality. He also shared an anecdote on how to achieve excellence in life. The secret is, KCR said, to live fully in the present. “If we are having a meal, we should relish the meal fully while staying in the present. That is the way to tap into all our available resources,” said the CP.

The TSPICCC is a green building with a 480-seater auditorium, media centre, training centres, and conference halls spread over 6.42 lakh square feet. The building is powered by solar panels.

The best part of this development is that a portion of the building will be open to the public, said officials. There is a museum there that will showcase the vision, history, legacy, and activities of the Telangana State Police.

Besides these, the building houses sophisticated gadgets, software, and heavy computing workstations to investigate complex cybercrimes. The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing and Narcotics Investigation Supervision Wing will function from this building to curb drug trafficking and drug abuse.

A unique architectural feature of the building is a sky bridge, built at a height of 60 metres, that links four towers. The TSPICCC also has a helipad on Tower A, which is capable of landing AgustaWestland AW 139, with a capacity of 15 passengers.

“Excellence is an ongoing process. Once we reach one milestone, there is another to achieve. I am sure that with this control centre, Hyderabad police will reach new heights of excellence every day,” said the chief minister.

